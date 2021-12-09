Nakoa Marcellus Cooksie-Hall
AVINGER — Nakoa Marcellus Cooksie-Hall, age 4 months, passed away on Nov. 26, 2021. Nakoa was born on July 11, 2021 in Longview, TX. Visitation on Sat., Dec. 11, 2021 from 10am-12pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Homecoming Celebration following at 1pm at the Kellyville Community Center, Jefferson, TX.
