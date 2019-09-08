JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Nancy Brown Cleere, 78, of Mims Chapel, 3 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Mims Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment, Mims Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Cleere was born November 28, 1940, in Mims Chapel, and died September 4, 2019.
Nancy Brown Cleere
JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Nancy Brown Cleere, 78, of Mims Chapel, 3 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Mims Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment, Mims Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Cleere was born November 28, 1940, in Mims Chapel, and died September 4, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.