Nancy Cook Sipes
MARSHALL, TX — Nancy Cook Sipes, 68, of Marshall passed away Feb 8, 2022 in Dallas. She was born July 11, 1953 in Longview to Gordon Willis Cook and Betty Jones Cook Speight. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Sun, Feb 27, 2022 from 2 to 4 pm at the Minatrea’s Residence at 5811 Blocker Road.Sullivan-funeralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.