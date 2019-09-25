LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Nancy Ellen Allen, 89, of Linden, 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Gleanor Baptist Church. Interment, Harris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Gleanor Baptist Church. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mrs. Allen was born August 12, 1930, in Oklahoma City, OK, and died September 22, 2019.
Nancy Ellen Allen
