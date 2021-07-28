Nancy Lynn Davis
MARSHALL Nancy Lynn (Snow) Davis, age 63, passed away on July 21, 2021. Mrs. Davis was born on May 8, 1958 in Wichita Falls, TX. Memorial Service will be held on Fri., July 30, 2021 at 6pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation following from 6:30-8pm. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
