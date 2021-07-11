Nancy Marie Tyner
MARSHALL Nancy M. Tyner was born January 26, 1946 in Grand Prairie, Texas and passed away July 6, 2021 in Longview, Texas. She is survived by her two sons Mark, Jeff, and three grand-daughters; Alllissa, Allison and Ashlyn. Cremation services are provide by East Texas Funeral Home of Longview. No formal services will be held at this time.
