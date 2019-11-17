MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Nancy Nell Watson, 84, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Little Chapel by the Lake, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Interment, Garden of Peace, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Watson was born December 23, 1934, in Marshall, and died November 14, 2019.
Nancy Nell Watson
