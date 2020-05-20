CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Nancy Scott, 74, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at City Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Scott was born October 30, 1945, in Panola County, and died May 16, 2020.
Nancy Scott
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Nancy Scott, 74, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at City Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Scott was born October 30, 1945, in Panola County, and died May 16, 2020.
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Nancy Scott, 74, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at City Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Scott was born October 30, 1945, in Panola County, and died May 16, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.