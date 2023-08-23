Nancy Susan Wise
JEFFERSON — A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy Susan Wise, 82 will be held on Saturday August 26, 2023, at 11am in The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Zach Kunnakkattuthara officiating. A Rosary will be held Friday August 25, 2023, at 6-6:30 pm with a time of visitation following at Haggard Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.