Nannette Penny Henry
LINDEN — Services for Nanette Henry, 88, will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Linden. Private burial will be in the Linden Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Homes. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, June 23, 2023, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. An online guestbook can be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
