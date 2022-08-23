Naomi McPeek
CARTHAGE, TX — Naomi McPeek, 94, of Longview, died on Sat., Aug. 20, 2022, in Longview. Born July 5, 1928, in Harleton. Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
