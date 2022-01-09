Nathaniel Crawford
MARSHALL — Graveside services for Nathaniel Crawford, 86, will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Liberty Cemetery. Interment: Liberty Cemetery. Viewing, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. Mr. Crawford was born February 17, 1935 and died January 3, 2022 in Marshall, Texas.
