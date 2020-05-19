MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Nedra McGilvray Ware, 87, of Marshall, 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Blocker Cemetery. Interment, Blocker Cemetery. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Ware was born April 10, 1933, in Marshall, and died May 12, 2020.
Nedra McGilvray Ware
