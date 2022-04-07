Funeral Services, Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Bodcaw, AR. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Stamps from 5:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M.
Nelda Sue Ward
ELDORADO — Nelda Sue Ward died April 5, 2022 at the age of 83. She was born on March 15, 1939 in Camden, Arkansas.
Funeral Services, Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Bodcaw, AR. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Stamps from 5:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M.
Funeral Services, Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Bodcaw, AR. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Stamps from 5:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.