Nell Mayfield
MARSHALL, TX Nell Mayfield passed away peacefully in her home on June 15, 2021. Visitation is set for Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 5:00-7:00 pm, Rosary at 7:00 pm, at Down's Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial Service will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:00 am at St Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be at Algoma North Cemetery in Marshall TX.
