Nellie Deleon Garcia
CARTHAGE — Memorial services for Mrs. Nellie Deleon Garcia, 77, of Carthage, Texas will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Logan Full Gospel Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to noon, Thursday, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home.
