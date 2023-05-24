Nellie Mae Thomas
MARSHALL — Funeral Services for Nellie Mae Thomas, age 88, will be Saturday May 27, 2023 in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Rosehill Gardens Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing is Friday, May 26, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home. Mrs. Thomas was born January 2, 1935 in Gilmer, Texas and died May 15, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
