FLINT Funeral services are scheduled for Nellie Z. Patterson, 104, of Karnack, 12 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church, Leigh. Interment, Antioch Cemetery, Leigh. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Ms. Patterson was born February 15, 1916, and died September 16, 2020.
Nellie Z. Patterson
