JEFFERSON Graveside services are scheduled for Nelson Jarvis Ruffin, 65, of Karnack, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Antioch Cemetery, Karnack. Interment, Antioch Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Ruffin was born December 31, 1954, in Kansas City, MO., and died May 18, 2020.
Nelson Jarvis Ruffin
