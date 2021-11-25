Nelson Stoker Jr.
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home for Mr. Nelson Stoker Jr. of Marshall, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Texas & Louisiana Association Building. Viewing will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 12-3 p.m. at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mr. Stoker was born May 24, 1953 and died on November 22, 2021.
