MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Nelwyn Whitley Hawkins, 71, of Marshall 3 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Taylor Cemetery. Interment, Taylor Cemetery in Bienville, LA. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Hawkins was born July 15, 1948, in Ruston, LA, and died January 23, 2020.
Nelwyn Whitley Hawkins
