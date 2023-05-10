Nerina Angela Bell
CARTHAGE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Nerina Bell, 92, of Carthage, will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the St. William of Vercelli Catholic Church with Father. Steve Paradis officiating. Burial will follow in the Six Mile Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.