ARP Graveside services are scheduled for Nettie Faye Gillispie, 86, of Arp, formerly of New London, 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Ms. Gillispie was born June 18, 1934, in Rusk County, and died November 19, 2020.
Nettie Faye Gillispie
