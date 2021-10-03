Nettie Sue Cagle Farris
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Sue Farris will be held in First Baptist Church Longview Chapel at 12 noon Tuesday, October 5th with visitation in the atrium beginning at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Woodlawn TX.
