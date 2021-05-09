Nina Evelyn Evie Learned
MARSHALL, TX Nina Evelyn Marie Learned, age 35, passed away on May 6, 2021 in Marshall, Texas. Evie was born on February 8, 1986. She was a loving mother to six beautiful children. Services are pending. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.