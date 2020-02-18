LONGVIEW Funeral services were held for Nollie Sue Maw McCarty, 92, of Elysian Fields, 12:30 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Crossroads Cemetery. Interment, Crossroads Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. McCarty was born January 17, 1928, in Elysian Fields, and died February 14, 2020.
Nollie Sue Maw McCarty
LONGVIEW Funeral services were held for Nollie Sue Maw McCarty, 92, of Elysian Fields, 12:30 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Crossroads Cemetery. Interment, Crossroads Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. McCarty was born January 17, 1928, in Elysian Fields, and died February 14, 2020.
LONGVIEW Funeral services were held for Nollie Sue Maw McCarty, 92, of Elysian Fields, 12:30 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Crossroads Cemetery. Interment, Crossroads Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. McCarty was born January 17, 1928, in Elysian Fields, and died February 14, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.