Nora Lee Brown
MARSHALL Funeral services for Mrs. Nora Lee Brown, 95, are scheduled for Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Viewing is Friday, July 23, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall from 2-7 p.m. Mrs. Brown was born June 18, 1926 in Marshall, Texas and died July 18, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.