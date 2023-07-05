Norma Lee Adams
CARTHAGE, TX — Funeral service for Nora Lee Adams, 88 of Longview, 2 pm Thursday at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is 1-2 pm prior to the service. Interment will be in Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Adams was born July 19, 1934 in Pittsburg, TX and passed away June 30, 2023 in Bullard, TX.
