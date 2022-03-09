Norma Payne
MARSHALL, TX — Funeral Services will be held for Mrs. Norma Payne, age 88, of Marshall, TX on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church in Marshall, TX. A time of visitation will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home.
