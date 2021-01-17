Norma Riley Horn
JEFFERSON, TEXAS - Graveside services for Mrs. Norma Riley Horn, 92, of Springhill, Louisiana formerly of Jefferson, Texas will be held at Oakwood Memorial Park on Monday January 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM. A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Captain Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home prior to services on Monday January 18, 2021.
