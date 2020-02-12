LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Norman Reid Carter, Jr., 81, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Restland Memorial Park. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Carter, Jr. was born August 12, 1938, in Henderson, and died February 10, 2020.
Norman Reid Carter, Jr.
