GALVESTON Funeral services are scheduled for Odell Hester, 93, of Galveston, formerly of Henderson, 2 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Shiloh Cemetery, Mt. Enterprise. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Hester was born October 22, 1926, in Mt. Enterprise, and died October 4, 2020.
Odell Hester
