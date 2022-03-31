Odessa Walton
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Odessa Walton,85, of Henderson will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Crossroads Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. in DeBerry, TX. with interment in Crossroads Cemetery. Viewing Friday, April 1, 2022 from 1 - 5:30 and visitation from 6 - 7 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home. Mrs. Walton was born March 10, 1937 in DeBerry, TX and died March 26, 2022.
