CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Odie Nutt, 95, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Gary Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Nutt was born February 6, 1925, in Oklahoma, and died March 13, 2020.
Odie Nutt
