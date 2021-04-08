Oland Buffin
LONGVIEW Funeral services for Oland Buffin, 73, will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Longridge Cemetery. Viewing Friday, April 9, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. and visitation from 6-7 p.m. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Buffin was born December 26, 1947 in Marshall and died April 4, 2021 in Longview.
