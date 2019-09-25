SHREVEPORT Graveside services are scheduled for Olivia Diana Hayes, 75, of Keithville, 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Strickland Spring Cemetery. Interment, Strickland Spring Cemetery. Visitation, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Hayes was born March 13, 1944, in Bethany, and died September 21, 2019.
Olivia Diana Hayes
SHREVEPORT Graveside services are scheduled for Olivia Diana Hayes, 75, of Keithville, 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Strickland Spring Cemetery. Interment, Strickland Spring Cemetery. Visitation, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Hayes was born March 13, 1944, in Bethany, and died September 21, 2019.
