LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Ora Lee McCray, 64, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Ebenezer Cemetery. Interment, Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Miss McCray was born October 11, 1956, in Marshall, and died October 13, 2020.
Ora Lee McCray
