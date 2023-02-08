Ora Nell Peden
HALLSVILLE — Ora Nell Peden, age 90, passed away on February 2, 2023. Mrs. Peden was born December 23, 1932 in Royse City, TX. Visitation on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 10-11am at Immanuel Baptist Church. Funeral Service to follow beginning at 11am. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
