Orman Earl Omar Frazier
MARSHALL Orman Earl Omar Frazier, age 77, passed away on 02/10/2021. He was born on 10/07/1943 in Dallas, Texas. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Contact Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall for details. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
