Owen Grant Lipscomb
MARSHALL — Infant Owen Grant Lipscomb was born and passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 5-7pm at First Methodist Church in Marshall. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.