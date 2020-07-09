MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Paizley Rachelle Jeffries-Rhodes, 8, of Marshall, 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bar None Cowboy Church, Tatum. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Miss Jeffries-Rhodes was born May 30, 2012, in Marshall, and died July 5, 2020.
Paizley Rachelle Jeffries-Rhodes
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Paizley Rachelle Jeffries-Rhodes, 8, of Marshall, 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bar None Cowboy Church, Tatum. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Miss Jeffries-Rhodes was born May 30, 2012, in Marshall, and died July 5, 2020.
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Paizley Rachelle Jeffries-Rhodes, 8, of Marshall, 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bar None Cowboy Church, Tatum. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Miss Jeffries-Rhodes was born May 30, 2012, in Marshall, and died July 5, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.