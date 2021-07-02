Pam Ransom
CARTHAGE, TX Pam Ransom, 69, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Sat. afternoon, June 26, 2021, in Carthage. Pamala June Ransom was born on Dec. 27, 1951, in Carthage . A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., July 3, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the memorial service.
