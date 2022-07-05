Pam Wyatt McNeill
LONGVIEW — Ms. Pam Wyatt McNeill, 65, of Longview, Texas passed away on July 2, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Harleton, Texas. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Harleton, Texas. Services by Downs Funeral Home.
