MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Pamela Carpenter, 61, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Liberty Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Carpenter was born November 9, 1958, in Houston, and died June 14, 2020.
Pamela Carpenter
