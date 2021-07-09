Pansy Hurd Dawson
FORT WORTH Funeral services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home are scheduled for 12 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Internment; Mt. Zion Cemetery. Mrs. Dawson was born August 29, 1934 and died July 6, 2021.
