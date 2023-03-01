Pastor Sanchez
MARSHALL — Services for Pastor Sanchez 84 of Marshall, Tx. will be held at 2pm. on March 4, 2023, at St Joseph Catholic Church with interment following at St Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation & Rosary services will be held at Downs Funeral Home Chapel Friday, March 3, 2023, from 6-8 pm with Rosary at 7 pm. under the direction of Downs Funeral Home.
