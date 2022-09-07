Pat Hempel
CARTHAGE, TX — Patsy Lee (Cashion) Hempel was born on November 29, 1936, and passed away on July 17, 2022. A memorial will be held on Sunday September 11, 2022, from 1-4 at the Davis Park, Community Building in Carthage Texas.
It will be a happy gathering to remember Pat with food, singing, and storytelling! Please come and celebrate her wonderful life!
It will be a happy gathering to remember Pat with food, singing, and storytelling! Please come and celebrate her wonderful life!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.