Pat Taylor
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Funeral services for Mrs. Pat Taylor, 83, of Jefferson will be held at 2PM on April 13, 2021 at The First United Methodist Church in Jefferson, Texas. A time of visitation will be held from 5PM to 7PM on April 12, 2021 at Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery will follow immediately after funeral services are complete.
