Pat Tompkins
BECKVILLE, TX — Patricia Gail Decker Tompkins, 82, of Beckville, TX., passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was born on September 13, 1939. Visitation - Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage on Wednesday, January 5, from 5-7 p.m. Graveside services - Thursday, January 6, at 2 p.m. at Long Branch Cemetery in Panola County.
