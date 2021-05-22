Patricia Ann Crooks
CARTHAGE, TX Patricia Ann Crooks, 85, of Lufkin, TX, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 20, 2021, in Lufkin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel in Carthage, TX. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park in Carthage. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
